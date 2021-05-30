Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,384 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 519.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $93.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.