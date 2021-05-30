Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,474 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

ROL opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

