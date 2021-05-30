Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 651 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after acquiring an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after acquiring an additional 132,070 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS opened at $88.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.