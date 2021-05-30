Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 14,384 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 519.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $93.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

