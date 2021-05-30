Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,865,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $1,304,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after acquiring an additional 90,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,560 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $129,811,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,156,000 after acquiring an additional 663,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPT opened at $125.38 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $126.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

