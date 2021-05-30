Canaccord Genuity Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$149.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$138.00 to C$149.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CM. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$151.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$142.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$87.85 and a 12 month high of C$143.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$129.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$118.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.0100012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,260. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

