Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given a C$146.00 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a C$146.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CSFB set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$145.23.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$136.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$136.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$115.63 and a 1-year high of C$149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 47.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$109,423.65. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total transaction of C$102,680.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,919,071.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,015 shares of company stock worth $870,946.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

