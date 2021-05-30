Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Up 80.1% in May

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,071,000 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the April 29th total of 594,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 181.5 days.

OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDUAF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

