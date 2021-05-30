Canadian Western Bank (CWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

CWB stock opened at C$36.60 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$22.05 and a twelve month high of C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.37.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWB. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.23.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

