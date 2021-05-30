Canopy Growth (CGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGC. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

