CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.18.

CWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CWX opened at C$8.66 on Friday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$10.83. The company has a market cap of C$750.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.20.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$519.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$467.00 million. Analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.8500001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

