Capital One Financial Weighs in on APA Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

NASDAQ APA opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

