Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

CPRI opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. Capri has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

