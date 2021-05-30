CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $389,453.02 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $389,453.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,088,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,285,357.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $397,429.60.

On Friday, May 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $398,829.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $388,613.38.

On Monday, May 17th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,111.88.

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $387,941.40.

On Friday, May 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $373,779.74.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,075.83.

On Thursday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12.

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after buying an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,780,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

