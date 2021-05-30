Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €149.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €139.86 ($164.54).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €151.85 ($178.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €143.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €126.84. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €84.75 ($99.71) and a twelve month high of €151.05 ($177.71). The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.57.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.