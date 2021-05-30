CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) versus Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Financial Review

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CarLotz has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CarLotz and Lazydays, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lazydays 0 0 3 0 3.00

CarLotz presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 265.30%. Lazydays has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.65%. Given CarLotz’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Lazydays.

Profitability

This table compares CarLotz and Lazydays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% Lazydays 3.56% 32.69% 6.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Lazydays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CarLotz and Lazydays’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 4.20 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -1.93 Lazydays $817.11 million 0.31 $29.12 million $1.56 14.86

Lazydays has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazydays, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lazydays beats CarLotz on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. In addition, the company arranges financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources; and offers various third-party protection insurance plans and services to the purchasers of its RVs. It operates dealerships locations at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Seffner, Florida.

