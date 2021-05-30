Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CABGY. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

CABGY stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.89. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

