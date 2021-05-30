Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 975 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,742 shares of company stock worth $14,452,629 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $258.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.19 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.91 and its 200-day moving average is $282.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

