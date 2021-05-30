Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,955 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 35.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

NYSE ENLC opened at $4.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

