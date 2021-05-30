Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 644,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,216 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Equitrans Midstream worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETRN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.27. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

