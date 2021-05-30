Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,535,000 after buying an additional 235,708 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,046,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 41,308 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 210,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,149,000.

Shares of EWL opened at $48.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

