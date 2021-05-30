Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth $343,000.

Shares of EWN stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $49.82.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

