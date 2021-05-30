Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

NYSE:SQ opened at $222.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.29 and a 200-day moving average of $227.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,545,583 shares of company stock valued at $359,677,401 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

