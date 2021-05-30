Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,291 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 689,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $56.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

