Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the April 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTMF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.41. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. Catena Media has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $7.41.
Catena Media Company Profile
