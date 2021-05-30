CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) versus MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Head to Head Comparison

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and MJ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $963.90 million 1.83 $78.30 million $1.42 23.39 MJ $820,000.00 43.07 -$3.96 million N/A N/A

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CBIZ and MJ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

CBIZ has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 9.29% 12.90% 6.20% MJ 663.06% 284.83% 48.78%

Summary

CBIZ beats MJ on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices segment offers managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

