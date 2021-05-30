Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

TSE CVE opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$10.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.0281326 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

