Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on May 30th, 2021

Analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.20. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.