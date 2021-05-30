Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.20. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.
Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
