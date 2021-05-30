Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.87. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CENT shares. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 164,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,074 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 87,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after acquiring an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.