Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the April 29th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,635,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBBT opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04. Cerebain Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.47.

Get Cerebain Biotech alerts:

About Cerebain Biotech

Cerebain Biotech Corp., a biomedical company, focuses on the discovery of products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its products would include medical device solutions, as well as synthetic drug solutions. The company was formerly known as Discount Dental Materials, Inc and changed its name to Cerebain Biotech Corp.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Cerebain Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerebain Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.