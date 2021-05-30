Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.200-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $277 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.71 million.

CERT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. 574,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,955. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of -82.22. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Certara will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

