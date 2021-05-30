Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 6,223 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

IWB stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.86. 529,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $163.99 and a 1-year high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

