Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 7,571 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

ARKW stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.61. 779,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,196. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $73.43 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.78.

