Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 656.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.90. The company had a trading volume of 375,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,354. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $234.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

