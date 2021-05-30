Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIAFF. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

CIAFF stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

