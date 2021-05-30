Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,558 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after buying an additional 482,039 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after buying an additional 178,555 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after buying an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,199,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.98. The company had a trading volume of 795,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

