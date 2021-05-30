Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,035,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,544,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $84.90 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

