Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $30,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cfra assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $976,664.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,742,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

