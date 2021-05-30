Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director Sells $37,772.30 in Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

L Amy Newmark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14.

On Thursday, May 20th, L Amy Newmark sold 300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $8,670.00.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $545.31 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.65. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $828,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSSE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

