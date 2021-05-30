China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Up 56.3% in May

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the April 29th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in China Yuchai International by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 22.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CYD traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $15.98. 12,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,414. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $652.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.30. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

