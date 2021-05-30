Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,427,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.35.

OKTA opened at $222.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.06 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

