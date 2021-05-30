Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 3,562 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Pool by 2,375.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.71.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $436.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.91. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $244.91 and a 12 month high of $449.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

