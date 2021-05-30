Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $1.09 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

