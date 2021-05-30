Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 590.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

NYSE BRO opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

