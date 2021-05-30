Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,797 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after buying an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,088,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

UDR stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.