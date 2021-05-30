Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 166 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $582.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $553.92 and a 200-day moving average of $470.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,772 shares of company stock worth $3,639,359. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

