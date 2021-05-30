Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 551 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $90,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $80.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.23, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

