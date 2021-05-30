Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $74.77 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.