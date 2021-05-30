Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 1,102 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $68.40 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.