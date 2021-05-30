Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $883,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $176.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.26 and a 200-day moving average of $193.45. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $175.55 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

